Safety Concerns at Popular Slot Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management calls it a huge public safety issue. Overuse of a popular slot canyon in southern Utah may lead to permit and fee requirements. Hundreds of hikers crowd into Kanarraville Canyon in Iron County every day. Easy access off Interstate 15 and social media chatter have contributed to its popularity. But because the town of Kanarraville pipes its drinking water from a well in the canyon, it wants access to the canyon restricted. The county commission recently closed a mile-long road from the town to the well. A foot trail starting at the well leads to a series of waterfalls. Kanarraville maintains a parking area at the trailhead that generates one-third of the town’s annual budget.