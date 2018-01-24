News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Safety Concerns at Popular Slot Canyon

Safety Concerns at Popular Slot Canyon
January 24
11:07 2018
Print This Article

The Bureau of Land Management calls it a huge public safety issue. Overuse of a popular slot canyon in southern Utah may lead to permit and fee requirements. Hundreds of hikers crowd into Kanarraville Canyon in Iron County every day.  Easy access off Interstate 15 and social media chatter have contributed to its popularity. But because the town of Kanarraville pipes its drinking water from a well in the canyon, it wants access to the canyon restricted.  The county commission recently closed a mile-long road from the town to the well.  A foot trail starting at the well leads to a series of waterfalls. Kanarraville maintains a parking area at the trailhead that generates one-third of the town’s annual budget.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.