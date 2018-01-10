Teens Playing Dangerous Game

A meme intended as a joke may actually be causing serious harm. Doctors in Phoenix are seeing cases of teens who have swallowed laundry detergent pods as part of online “challenges” . The chemical pods can burn the mouth, lips and esophagus and if ingested, once dissolved can cause sleepiness, fatigue and even more serious problems. Memes showing the detergent pods on pizza or as a breakfast cereal have been popular on Twitter and other social media sites. Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about it and also keep the Arizona Poison Control number handy- that’s 1-800 222-1222.