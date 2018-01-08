Another Way Services Still Available During Remodel

Domestic violence can be a reality, even in our tight knit community. Knowing where to turn to, in times of crisis, can make all the difference in those moments of fear, confusion. Page Regional Domestic Violence Services Director Gregg Martinez tells Lake Powell Communications the shelter Another Way is only temporarily closed for remodeling, thanks to a generous donation of over $200,000, but services are still available. Last October, the shelter opened The Wellness Studio on Elm Street next door to the Family Bargain Center to give clients and community members a place where they can stimulate both their body and their mind. Another Way has set up their temporary office inside the Wellness Studio for emergency services including transitional living, job assistance, childcare and more – for more information visit them online at anotherwaytoday.org