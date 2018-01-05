Christmas Tree Disposal in Page

If you’re a procrastinator you might still need to get rid of your Christmas tree… The National Christmas Tree Association says the best way to avoid a mess removing your tree is to pull a bag up around the tree from the bottom, stand and all and carry it outside. Obviously, you will want to remove the stand before recycling the tree. A spokesperson for Page garbage collections agency Republic Services told Lake Powell Communications you can put your old tree minus any decorations or debris by the trash bins and the driver should take it off with your weekly trash, but if for some reason they don’t- trash customers can also drop it off at their location on Coppermine road. For more information you can call Republic Services at (928) 645-3885 or visit their website.