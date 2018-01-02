News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

New Report Shows Arizona Tops For Employment

January 02
08:42 2018
With an unemployment rate at a 17 year low and employers expected to hire four percent more college graduates from the class of 2018 than the previous year, Arizona today being celebrated in a new survey as a pretty great place to find work. Arizona cities making up four of the top five 2018 Best Places to Find a Job in a new report released today from personal finance website Wallet Hub. Chandler coming in at #1, Scottsdale #2, Peoria #4 and Gilbert #5 – with San Francisco wedged in there  at #3. The data Wallet Hub used to determine the ratings compared 180 cities across 26 key metrics including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary.

Read Wallet Hub’s 2018 Best Cities For Jobs Report here.

