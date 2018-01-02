New Report Shows Arizona Tops For Employment

With an unemployment rate at a 17 year low and employers expected to hire four percent more college graduates from the class of 2018 than the previous year, Arizona today being celebrated in a new survey as a pretty great place to find work. Arizona cities making up four of the top five 2018 Best Places to Find a Job in a new report released today from personal finance website Wallet Hub. Chandler coming in at #1, Scottsdale #2, Peoria #4 and Gilbert #5 – with San Francisco wedged in there at #3. The data Wallet Hub used to determine the ratings compared 180 cities across 26 key metrics including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary.

