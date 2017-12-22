Great Time for Ice Fishing in Utah

Many families taking to the rod n reel for big family outings this holiday season… Utah offering up some nice ice fishing right now. If you’re making your way north into to the south central part of the state, anglers catching some nice yellow perch in Fish Lake and rainbow trout in Otter Creek Reservoir. Utah Wildlife News has provided the following details about Utah Ice Fishing if you’re planning a big end winter outdoor fishing adventure.

Plenty of Room to Ice Fish

Several waters provide plenty of space to stretch out and fish

Plenty of waters close to your home will provide great ice fishing this winter. Those waters might draw lots of anglers, though.

If you’re looking for some space this winter, several waters—including two in south-central Utah and two in northeastern Utah—have lots of room to fish. And two of them are surrounded by spectacular scenery.

“One of the waters, Browns Draw, doesn’t receive much fishing pressure,” says Randy Oplinger, sport fisheries coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources. “Flaming Gorge doesn’t tend to draw big crowds either. The remaining waters can draw lots of anglers on the weekends, but they’re large waters with plenty of space to spread out and have a great experience.”

If you’re looking for some solitude this winter, Oplinger encourages you to visit the following:



South-central Utah



Fish Lake (rainbow trout, yellow perch, splake)

Weeds in Fish Lake extend from the shore into water that’s about 15 to 20 feet deep. Then, the weeds end. The outside edge of those weeds—the weedline—is where you want to place your jig or bait. “Find the weedline,” says Richard Hepworth, regional aquatics manager for the DWR, “and you’ll catch fish at Fish Lake.”

Hepworth says you don’t need a fishfinder to find the weedline. “Once you get on the ice,” he says, “look for lots of ice fishing holes. That’s likely where the weedline is.”

After finding the weedline, drop a small jig—or even a plain hook, with PowerBait or a worm threaded on it—close to the bottom. Then, watch the tip of your fishing rod closely. If it starts to twitch, raise your rod, and set the hook—a rainbow trout, splake or yellow perch is likely on the end of your line.

The chance to catch a variety of fish—in a beautiful, mountain setting—draws anglers to Fish Lake year after year. “That’s what makes fishing at Fish Lake so much fun,” Hepworth says. “You never know what you’ll catch. The fish on the end of your line might be a small, tasty yellow perch—or it might be a 30-pound lake trout. You just never know.”

Hepworth says safe ice usually forms at Fish Lake between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. That may not be the case this year, though. Check fishing reports at www.wildlife.utah.gov/hotspots/reports_sr.php for current ice conditions.

Otter Creek Reservoir (rainbow trout)

Otter Creek Reservoir provides some of the best rainbow trout fishing in Utah. Hepworth says plenty of rainbow trout—many of them 18 inches long and weighing two pounds each—are available to catch.

During the winter, most of the rainbows in Otter Creek are fairly close to shore. Hepworth starts searching for them in water that’s three to five feet deep. If he doesn’t catch fish, he moves a little farther from shore. He never fishes in water that’s more than 15 feet deep, though.

“Rainbows at Otter Creek stay fairly shallow throughout the winter,” he says. “Focus your efforts in water that’s less than 15 feet deep.”

Another tip is to look for rocky points that jut into the reservoir. Once you’ve found a point that looks promising, tip a small jig or ice fly with a meal worm or a nightcrawler—or place PowerBait or salmon eggs on a plain hook—and then fish it at various depths, from the bottom of the reservoir to just under the ice.

“I usually start close to the bottom,” Hepworth says, “but if I don’t catch anything, I’ll reel the lure or bait up and fish it higher in the water column. Rainbows at Otter Creek can be found at almost any depth.”

Ice is forming late in southern Utah this year. To stay updated on ice conditions at the reservoir—part of Otter Creek State Park—visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/hotspots/reports_sr.php.