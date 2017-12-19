Less Stressful Holidays for Caregivers

Holidays are a time of loved ones, family and friends that are near and dear to our hearts- many who require a little more time and care than others- are YOU taking care of someone and does that impact the way you are celebrating the holidays this year?

A new poll from AARP showing us this morning that nearly seven out of ten caregivers say they’re under extra stress during the holidays taking care of their loved ones- that’s 70 percent of people caring for a loved one dealing with emotional stress during the holidays as a result-85 percent of caregivers give up their plans, cancel holiday gatherings and tend to shop online or buy gift cards to save time and hassle.

If that sounds like you, AARP has a few tips to improve your situation this season. Amy Goyer from AARP Arizona believes its all about taking time to recharge, she says “Get someone else to be with your loved ones for even a couple of hours and you can get some shopping done, some decorating. Do some of the things that are most meaningful to you this holiday season. ”

Goyer also recommends only making the holiday foods that are sentimental for you this time of year and buying some of the meal ready made or asking others to make some of the food.

