Final Day for Health Care Marketplace Open Enrollment 2018

Healthcare.gov might be a bit slow today. Americans have until midnight tonight to get enrolled for healthcare coverage if they have not yet done so. The yearly period when people can enroll in a health insurance plan about to come to an end. Enrollment through the Health Care Marketplace for 2018 has been open since November 1, 2017 and will expire at Midnight PST/1 am Mountain Time. If that is something you need to do be sure you give yourself plenty of extra time- wait times on hold just to talk to a specialist at the health care marketplace can be from 20 minutes to an hour. The website might be your quickest option to getting signed up before the deadline passes. Outside the Open Enrollment Period, you generally can enroll in a health insurance plan only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.