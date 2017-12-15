Mike Family Files Lawsuit Against Navajo Nation

The Navajo Times reporting this morning that father of Ashlynne Mike has filed suit against the Navajo Nation claiming that the tribal government’s failure to implement an AMBER Alert system on the Navajo Reservation “directly” caused his daughter’s death.

The lawsuit names the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Division of Public Safety, the Navajo Department of Law Enforcement and Ivan Tsosie, who was acting police chief at the time of Mike’s death.

the 11 year old girl and her 9 year old brother were kidnapped on May 2, 2016, by Tom Begay Jr. – Ashlynne Mike was later sexually assaulted and left to die – her brother was dropped off and allowed to go home. Begaye later admitted to the killing and is now serving a life sentence.

In the lawsuit, the victim’s father Gary claims he filed a missing person report with the tribal police at 6:53 p.m. on that day but it wasn’t until 2:30 a.m. the next day that an AMBER Alert was issued.

Just this week the Navajo Nation signed a contract to purchase the software it needs to get a brand new notification system running by the end of this month. Once the new system is installed, it will be managed by the Navajo Department of Emergency Management and the tribe will be able to push alerts over radio, television and text messaging to 11 counties within the reservation’s borders.