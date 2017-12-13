Budget & Finance Committee Approve Loan

The Navajo Nation Budget and Finance Committee have approved a $10 million agreement to fund a building project near Twin Arrows Casino Resort. The Twin Arrows Travel Center Development Project deal includes $6 million in grant funding and a $4 million loan.

The Navajo Nation Council actually approved the Síhasin Fund Twin Arrows Travel Center Expenditure Plan in July, 2016. President Russell Begaye had already signed off on the plan before questions over the Sihasin Fund policy sidetracked the deal until the Navajo Department of Justice could rule on it.

“I know this took awhile to sort out and get everything clarified, but we are pleased to present this legislation and get the ball rolling on economic development,” B & F Chairman Seth Damon said.

But not all delegates were pleased with the delay. Delegate Leonard Tsosie, a member of the B & F Committee, lamented the loss of revenue caused by the delay.

“We lost over $20 million in taxes caused by the hold up from the NNDOJ because they wouldn’t agree to what council intended, which is economic development,” Tsosie said.

The process for funding economic development projects through the Sihasin Fund should be amended, Tsosie said. Such projects should only need the president’s signature because he was his own legal team to look at the projects, Tsosie explained.

The expenditure plan would provide direct grant funding to the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise in the amount of $6 million, as well as a $4 million loan which would aid in construction of the travel center.

NNGE executive director of compliance Michelle Dotson said that to qualify the project for the Síhasin Fund allocation, the development of an educational component was required.