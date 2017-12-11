News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Governor Ducey Announces Special Election Dates

December 11
11:44 2017
Governor Doug Ducey announced today two election dates to fill Rep. Trent Frank’s seat in Congress. A special primary election will take place Feb. 27th 2018 to confirm the nominees for the position. Then the newest member of the Arizona Congressional Delegation will be elected on April 24th 2018. Ducey was required by state law to announce the election dates within 72 hours of Frank’s resignation which was effective Friday Dec 8th.

 

 

 

 

 

