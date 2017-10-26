3 Drug Arrests in Page Reported

PAGE, AZ (October 24, 2017):

Three substantial drug related arrests have occurred in the past three weeks.

ARREST #1:

Ashley IVERSON of Page, Arizona was stopped for a traffic violation. After placing Iverson under arrest for an active arrest warrant an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted. A container was located inside the vehicle that contained 10.7 grams of methamphetamine, which is classified as a dangerous drug.

Ashley Iverson was booked for the warrant and was also charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ARREST #2:

Joshua PAUL was contacted by the Page Police Department reference a traffic contact. PAUL refused to provide the officers with a truthful name and was subsequently arrested. Several empty baggies were found inside the vehicle that contained residue believed to be methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle resulted in approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine being located under the front seat in the vehicle. Additionally, several baggies containing marijuana residue were also located inside the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that PAUL was intoxicated.

Joshua PAUL was arrested and booked for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, 2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Under 21 Driving with Alcohol in System and Failure to Provide a Truthful Name to Law Enforcement. Charges are pending against several juveniles who were also involved in the incident.

ARREST #3:

On October 21, 2017 a citizen reported a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner on State Route 98. An officer located the vehicle and contacted the driver in the Antelope Recreation parking lot located at 910 Coppermine Road in Page, Arizona. Upon making contact with the officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana from the interior of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Kathlene TSO and the passenger was identified as Emerson RENDELL. The officer conducted an investigation into the odor of marijuana he could smell at which time TSO and RENDELL were both detained. After TSO and RENDELL were detained the officer located several baggies containing marijuana that were packaged for sale. The officer also located additional baggies, packaging materials, a scale, cash and a firearm inside the vehicle. A total of 107.2 grams of marijuana and 0.8 grams of cannabis wax was seized as evidence from the vehicle.

Kathlene TSO from Cameron, Arizona and Emerson RENDELL from Kaibeto, Arizona were arrested and booked for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Transporting Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Possession of a Firearm during a Drug Offense.

The Page Police Department recently added three additional Police Officers to their staffing in an effort to enhance community Policing efforts and create community engagement opportunities. Lt. Lange advises that the Police Department will continue to work in partnership with our community in addressing Drug issues in our community.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.