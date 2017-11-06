Two Vehicle Crash in Page Monday Morning

On Monday morning just after 8:30 a two vehicle accident at Lake Powell Boulevard and South Navajo Drive tied-up traffic on South Navajo for quite a spell

A woman driving north on Lake Powell Boulevard collided with a pickup truck. The pickup flipped onto its side, but it appeared the driver was not seriously hurt. The driver was reportedly a maintenance man for the nearby Clarion Inn. He was walking about the scene of the crash talking to various firefighters and law enforcement personnel.

One or both of the drivers may have been taken to Page hospital, though, as a precaution. The female driver of the sedan in the crash was led to a curb by a Page Police Officer, where she sat and talked to him about what had happened.

Along with Page Police and Fire, also on scene was the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation.