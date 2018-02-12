News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

28th Annual Bids for Bargains BEGINS!

February 12
08:47 2018
Get ready to bid for incredible bargains!!! So many great deals- tune in all day long for breaks of savings on Jack FM and The Bandit- call all day long to make YOUR bids and for the first time ever you can even bid on FACEBOOK for special deals!

Opening Bell 8am

Closing Bell 5pm

Numbers to call to bid: 928-645-8181 or 928-645-0300 or 1-800-498-7741

Facebook Daily Items up for bid as well!  Like and SHARE our Facebook Page and leave your bid in the comment section!

 

 

