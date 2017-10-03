October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DES Joins the Governor’s Office in Statewide Awareness Campaign

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) and the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the annual Lighting of the State Capitol this evening at 6pm on the House lawn. Governor Doug Ducey will be joined by hundreds of Arizonans to light the Capitol dome purple—the signature color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“As the state agency that houses a domestic violence program, we are honored to be a part of this ceremony,” said DES Director Michael Trailor. “We applaud Governor Ducey for doing so much to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors and the programs that provide support.”

The DES Domestic Violence Program is housed in the agency’s Division of Aging and Adult Services and coordinates with shelters and community partners throughout the state to provide support services and funding.

Free domestic violence training opportunities are available for advocates, law enforcement and prosecutors. Please visit the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family’s website for more information.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DES is decorating the agency’s headquarters at 1789 West Jefferson in Phoenix with purple ribbons on the trees surrounding the building, posters and purple lights outside. Home Depot is selling purple light bulbs at all Arizona locations, with a portion of the proceeds going to support domestic violence prevention.

