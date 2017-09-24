Narcotics Tests Get More complicated

A change in regulations by the Arizona Department of Public Safety meant that police officers could no longer field test for suspected narcotics.

The department altered its policy because of fears that officers could potentially overdose when testing for the powerful opioid Fentanyl.

Suspected narcotics will now be sent to a laboratory for more stringent and safer testing.

While there have been no reports of Arizona officers overdosing while conducting field tests, other departments around the country have reported it happening.

The departmental change has not been without a hitch.

There is a backlog of nearly 2,200 controlled substance tests dating back to August.

The backlog includes cases that have been waiting 30 days to be tested, according to the Arizona Republic. If such delays continue it will hinder prosecutors from filing charges, officials said.

The increase in the number of suspected narcotics cases sent to the lab also means a logjam of testing for other cases.

“We don’t have enough staff to do that sort of complete conformation testing,” said police lab manager Beth Brady.

To try to get through the testing in a timelier manner, lab workers have started doing the same type of “taste” testing that officers used during field tests.

Some medical professionals have questioned whether precautions like those now being used in Arizona are unnecessary.