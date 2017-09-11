Hopi Election Up and Coming

By: John Christian Hopkins

The Hopi Tribe will hold its primary election for chairman and vice chairman on Thursday, September 14.

The four candidates for chairman are Henry Honanie, Alfred Lomahquahu, David Talayumptewa and Timothy Nuvangyaoma.

There are three vice chairman candidates; Lamar Keevama, Clark Tenakhonga and Arthur Batala.

The general election is set for November 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the general election is October 6.

Polling places open for the September 14 primary include; Keams Canyon Community Church, Polacca Youth Center, Sipaulovi Youth and Elder Center, Kykotsmovi Community Center, Bacavi Community Center, Hotevilla Community Center, Mishongnuvi Community Center, Upper Moencopi Community Center, Shungpavi Community Center and Lower Moencopi Community Center.

For more information contact the Hopi Election Office (928) 734-2507, ext. 2508 or email kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.