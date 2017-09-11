News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Hopi Election Up and Coming

Hopi Election Up and Coming
September 11
13:31 2017
Print This Article

By: John Christian Hopkins

The Hopi Tribe will hold its primary election for chairman and vice chairman on Thursday, September 14.

The four candidates for chairman are Henry Honanie, Alfred Lomahquahu, David Talayumptewa and Timothy Nuvangyaoma.

There are three vice chairman candidates; Lamar Keevama, Clark Tenakhonga and Arthur Batala.

The general election is set for November 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the general election is October 6.

Polling places open for the September 14 primary include; Keams Canyon Community Church, Polacca Youth Center, Sipaulovi Youth and Elder Center, Kykotsmovi Community Center, Bacavi Community Center, Hotevilla Community Center, Mishongnuvi Community Center, Upper Moencopi Community Center, Shungpavi Community Center and Lower Moencopi Community Center.

For more information contact the Hopi Election Office (928) 734-2507, ext. 2508 or email kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.

Tags
chairmanelectionhopi tribeVice Chairman

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.