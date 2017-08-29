Mother sentenced to three terms in prison!

The words inconceivable and repulsive come to mind in the case of Brandy Jaynes, the 36-year old mother was sentenced to three 15-year terms in a Utah state prison on Monday.

The scene at her Toquerville, Utah home has been described as a horror show. Jaynes was found guilty of locking her 12-year old son in a bathroom for at least a year.

The victim was malnourished when authorities discovered the scene earlier this year, not only that, but the victim also lost function in his extremities and has mental complications as well.

Jaynes pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional child abuse with injury earlier this month.

To add insult to injury, According to The Spectrum in St. George, Deputy County Attorney Angie Reddish-Day claims that evidence from the crime scene and the victim’s testimony leads officials to believe he was held in isolation for perhaps 7-8 years!

Even more alarming still is that the bathroom door was equipped with an alarm and a lock built specifically for confinement.

The victim wrote a letter with firsthand accounts of the horrors. Maybe the most gut wrenching part of the story is that the victim says some day he wishes to see his mom again. His reasoning is that despite everything she is still his mother.