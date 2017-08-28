Roadside Vendors Concerned!

Since the 1920’s roadside vendors in Cameron have set up sites to sell their wares to the many tourists that visit the Grand Canyon. But now that way of life could be threatened – by the Navajo Nation!

The Little Colorado River-Cameron Community Vendors Association aired its concerns recently to the tribe’s Resources and Development Committee. The committee also heard from the Navajo Department of Parks and Recreation and chapter officials.

It seems that plans in the work by Parks and Recreation could throw a wrench in the vendors’ future.

The vendors’ businesses are threatened because of developments and projects planned by the Parks and Recreation Department, according to Candis Yazzie, co-president of the LCR-CCVA.

The vendors requested to be involved with all developments that affect their roadside businesses, Yazzie said.

According to Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation Department Executive Director Martin Begaye the department plans to improve the Little Colorado River Gorge site, which is designated as a Navajo Tribal Park, by reconstructing the road access and providing a paved parking lot.

The Little Colorado River Gorge is located approximately nine miles west of Cameron on State Route 64, toward the Grand Canyon National Park. The narrow, steep gorge overlooks the Little Colorado River, limestone cliffs, and massive sandstones and shows the evidence of a shallow sea 250 million years ago.

The gorge overlook has rest areas, ramadas, tables, a visitor center and numerous Navajo vendors at the edge of the gorge. “It’s clear to me that the Parks and Recreation Department needs to reexamine the plans for the area,” said Delegate Davis Filfred, a member of the Resources and Development Committee.

The vendors are worried about and there should be some consensus before the Park’s project begins, he added.

Delegate Leonard Pete agreed. There has to be a way to benefit the tourists and the vendors, he added.