Tossed Cigarette May Have Caused Brush Fire

Fire personnel from Kane and Coconino Counties were called-out to a brush fire along US 89 Thursday afternoon. It turned-out to be a small fire, but without the quick work of Big Water and Page fire personnel, it could have turned-out much bigger and much worse.

As we were putting this story together there had been no official word on the cause. But seeing as how the brush fire was right along the highway, one law enforcement officer said it was very likely a tossed cigarette that led to the fire. Lake Powell Communications reached-out to Big Water Fire &B Rescue, but we weren’t able to get an official report.

The lesson from the incident, whether or not it was caused by a tossed cigarette, doing so can cause fires, injury and even death.

Coconino County Sheriff’s personnel took charge of traffic control while the blaze was being fought. US 89 was restricted to just one lane at the time.