25th Navajo Council Will be Historic

By John Christian Hopkins

Forget all that talk about a Red Wave or a Blue Wave, on the Navajo Nation the 2022 election saw a – what do we call it? – maybe a Hoop Skirt Wave.

For the first time in modern Navajo history, a significant number of Navajo women will hold leadership positions as lawmakers on the Navajo Nation Council.

On November 8th, Navajo voters on and off the Navajo Nation exercised their right to vote for the Navajo Nation President and Vice President, 25th Navajo Nation Council, Navajo Board of Election Supervisors, Navajo Nation Board of Education, as well as School and Special Elections in their respective communities and agencies.

This election season, the Navajo Nation has seen more female candidates wanting to fill leadership roles in both the Navajo Nation Legislative and Executive Branch.

Throughout the year, Navajo Nation candidates focused on economic, social, and developmental issues that impact communities across the reservation.

In August, the 2022 Navajo Nation Primary Elections were held in which the candidates chosen by the people resulted in a historical number of Navajo women advancing to the General Elections.

The Navajo Nation Election Administration (NEA) and Navajo Board of Election Supervisors (NBOES) will certify the election results on November 18, 2022.

According to the unofficial results from both the NEA and NBOES, the 25th Navajo Nation Council is projected to include more female leaders to represent the Navajo Nation.

As the Navajo Nation enters into a new chapter in its history, members of council thanked the Navajo people for participating in the democratic process, according to a press release.

“The 24th Navajo Nation Council would like to also extend their gratitude to all who participated in the 2022 United States Midterm Elections,” the release continued.

Through their vote, members of the Navajo Nation who reside across the states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah were able to exercise their right to vote to choose their respective local, state, and congressional leaders.