21st Annual Utah WHB Festival
May 13
15:00 2019
21st Annual Utah Wild Horse & Burro Festival – Farmington, Utah June 7-8, 2019 at the Legacy Events Center – 151 South 1100 West • Farmington, UT 84025
12 Wild Horses • 12 Wild Burros 25 • Trained Halter-gentled Horses – All starting at $125!
June 7
Wild Horse & Burro Show: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Untrained Wild Horse & Burro Adoption: 10 a.m.
Extreme Trail Challenge: 6 p.m.
June 8
TIP Challenge Freestyle: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Trained Halter-Started Adoption: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wild Horse & Burro Show: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.