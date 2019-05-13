News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

21st Annual Utah WHB Festival

May 13
15:00 2019
21st Annual Utah Wild Horse & Burro Festival – Farmington, Utah June 7-8, 2019 at the  Legacy Events Center – 151 South 1100 West • Farmington, UT 84025

12 Wild Horses • 12 Wild Burros 25 • Trained Halter-gentled Horses – All starting at $125!

June 7
Wild Horse & Burro Show: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Untrained Wild Horse & Burro Adoption: 10 a.m.
Extreme Trail Challenge: 6 p.m.

June 8
TIP Challenge Freestyle: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Trained Halter-Started Adoption: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wild Horse & Burro Show: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Find us on Facebook

 

 

 

 

 

 

