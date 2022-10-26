News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

2050 Long Range Plan Launched by ADOT

2050 Long Range Plan Launched by ADOT
October 26
15:59 2022
Print This Article

ADOT Launches 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan with a Public Survey

The plan will guide future investment priorities across Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has begun updating its 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), which provides a blueprint and vision for the state’s future transportation system over the next 25 years. 

ADOT has launched a survey to seek the public’s input on priorities for how ADOT should spend limited resources to meet future transportation needs throughout the state. 

The survey is available here and on the plan website at ADOT2050plan.com

The LRTP is not project-specific but will establish strategic priorities, goals and objectives that will guide ADOT’s transportation investments based on anticipated funding levels. The plan will also identify projected funding gaps to meet the transportation system needs.

The 2050 LRTP will include recommended Investment choices, which define how ADOT intends to allocate future resources across three major investment types: 

  • Preservation: Activities to maintain the current state highway system, such as replacing, repairing or maintaining pavement and repairing or replacing aging bridges.
  • Modernization: Activities to improve safety and operations of the existing state highway system, such as adding shoulders and implementing smart road technologies.
  • Expansion: Activities to add new highways, add lanes to existing highways or add interchanges.

The survey will be open through Dec. 21. The LRTP is expected to be finalized in May 2023. 

For more information about the Long Range Transportation Plan, additional ways to provide input and sign up for the mailing list, visit ADOT2050plan.com.

If you experience difficulty accessing the LRTP website from a work computer it may be blocked by your network’s security filter. Please try logging in from a personal computer or device. To reach the study team for assistance contact [email protected]

2050 Long Range Plan Launched by ADOT - overview

Summary: ADOT Launches 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan with a Public Survey

Tags
2050 transportation planADOTarizona

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.