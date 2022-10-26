2050 Long Range Plan Launched by ADOT

ADOT Launches 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan with a Public Survey

The plan will guide future investment priorities across Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has begun updating its 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), which provides a blueprint and vision for the state’s future transportation system over the next 25 years.

ADOT has launched a survey to seek the public’s input on priorities for how ADOT should spend limited resources to meet future transportation needs throughout the state.

The survey is available here and on the plan website at ADOT2050plan.com.

The LRTP is not project-specific but will establish strategic priorities, goals and objectives that will guide ADOT’s transportation investments based on anticipated funding levels. The plan will also identify projected funding gaps to meet the transportation system needs.

The 2050 LRTP will include recommended Investment choices, which define how ADOT intends to allocate future resources across three major investment types:

Preservation: Activities to maintain the current state highway system, such as replacing, repairing or maintaining pavement and repairing or replacing aging bridges.

Modernization: Activities to improve safety and operations of the existing state highway system, such as adding shoulders and implementing smart road technologies.

Expansion: Activities to add new highways, add lanes to existing highways or add interchanges.

The survey will be open through Dec. 21. The LRTP is expected to be finalized in May 2023.

For more information about the Long Range Transportation Plan, additional ways to provide input and sign up for the mailing list, visit ADOT2050plan.com.

If you experience difficulty accessing the LRTP website from a work computer it may be blocked by your network’s security filter. Please try logging in from a personal computer or device. To reach the study team for assistance contact [email protected].