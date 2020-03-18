2020 Presidential Primary Election Results

With all that’s going on, it’s easy to forget it’s still an election year, and it looks like Joe Biden is a clear cut winner of the Arizona Presidential Primary Election. Arizona Democrats helped push the former vice president closer to the Democratic nomination. Biden also won the primaries in Florida and Illinois. Ohio canceled its election due to the coronavirus.

Sunday night’s debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders was moved from Arizona to Washington because of the coronavirus situation. Joe Biden made news on another issue at the debate when he promised to pick a woman as his running mate.

After being asked in the debate about the challenges women face, Biden said he would, “…pick a woman to be vice president.” When pressed whether that was indeed a commitment, he said, “Yes.”

Bernie Sanders plans to “assess his campaign” for the Democratic Party’s U.S. presidential nomination after his losses to Joe Biden in the most recent round of primary elections, a senior adviser said on Wednesday.