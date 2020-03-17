2020 Presidential Preference Election

Get out and vote today!

Page Polling locations include Faith Bible Church located at 551 San Francisco Road and Page City Hall located 697 Vista Avenue. Polling locations will be open from 6:00 A.M. 7:00 A.M.

Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen reports that disinfecting agents have been sent to every polling place and volunteers will be sanitizing the polling areas and voting implements so voters feel safe. If there is a line, practice social distancing of a few feet between each other.

Who is eligible to vote: Only Registered Democrats. Independents, Libertarians, Republicans and unaffiliated voters are not eligible to vote in the PPE.

Deadline to return voted early ballot: March 17, 7:00 pm

Locations to drop off voted early ballots:

Coconino County General Services Building, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff. There will be drive up/ballot drop off service at this location so voters won’t have to get out of their vehciles: and

Coconino County Health and Community Services Building, 2625 N King Street (white ballot drop box in front of building)

Any polling location in the county between 6 am to 7 pm (local time) on Election Day

Hours the polling places will be open – 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Polling places on the Navajo Nation are on Daylight Savings Time so they open at 5:00 am (Arizona time) and close 6:00 pm (Arizona time).

List of polling places – https://coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/32780/Polling-Place-Assignment-by-Precinct—2020-PPE

Polling place look up – https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx

List of Identification needed to vote at the polling place: https://coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/23152/ID-Sign