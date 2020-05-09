2020 Page High School Graduation Plans Are Now Set

A May 7th letter from Page HS Principal Anne Martin

Dear Class of 2020 and Sand Devil Parents,

We have been working to provide celebrations for our Class of 2020. Below is our plan. More detailed information will be coming via email and USPS. (to students and their parents)

It has been my pleasure and honor to know the Class of 2020 for four years. They brought so much life to our campus and allowed their voices to be heard in ways that created the Page High School that we have today. I am deeply proud of their contributions. Their many accomplishments are a great example for the students that remain.

HONORING SENIORS

* We have ordered vinyl banners with names and pictures of our graduating seniors; the Class of 2020. We will be hanging them on the fencing that lines the practice ball fields on our campus, and every Friday leading up to our commencement ceremony, we will continue to turn the lights on for twenty minutes to honor the Class of 2020. Furthermore, look for the paper insert in the lake Powell Chronicle June 3rd issue. Both of these items require parental consent. If you are unsure if you have given consent, please call 928-608-4133.

PAGE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION 2020

* We have planned a drive thru ceremony JUNE 6, 2020

* The alternate weather date would be June 20, 2020

Each graduate will be allowed two vehicles. The parent or guardian will be the driver and the graduate will be in the passenger seat. The vehicle that the graduate is in should be in front of the second vehicle when lining up.

* The drivers of the vehicles must be currently licensed and insured. A car, van or truck will be perfect. Every passenger, including the driver, needs to be wearing a seatbelt. No one will be allowed in the bed of a truck.

* NO SPECTATORS WILL BE ALLOWED!

* All participants in our commencement ceremony will be required to stay in their respective vehicles.

* Vehicles will be checked and lined up in the CAB parking lot starting at 3 P.M.

* Law enforcement will be assisting in directing traffic as the graduates line up in the CAB parking lot and along South Navajo waiting to drive onto Lake Powell Blvd. and through the high school bus ramp area.

* The commencement ceremony will begin at 4 P.M.

* 98.3 FM, 100.1 FM and 1340 AM will broadcast the entire commencement ceremony. Parents will be reminded to tune their radio to one of these radio stations once they are lined up.

* We will pre-record Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches as well as other speakers’ parts. These remarks will be included in the pre-recording that will be broadcast on the radio. Our school staff and administration, along with our School Board, will be present throughout the ceremony.

* Students giving speeches will be informed on how they will proceed prior to graduation day.

* After speeches and remarks, vehicles will begin to drive onto Lake Powell Blvd. and enter the high school bus ramp area (one vehicle at a time, please) where the student’s name will be announced and our School Board President or Superintendant will present the graduate with their diploma.

* The presentation of the Class of2020 will be held at the high school bus ramp, in front of Page High School’s main gym.

*The student will step out of the vehicle, retrieve the diploma that will be sitting on a table, and pose for a picture keeping in mind distancing requirements.

* As the graduate’s vehicle exits the bus ramp, the vehicle will head west (right turn) on Lake Powell Blvd., and then head home.

* The District will stream the presentation of the class and diplomas. A link to the live stream will be posted on our Page High School Sand Devils’ Facebook page prior to the commencement ceremony.

* Law Enforcement and PUSD staff members will help with the safety of social distancing.

I am looking forward to seeing our Class of 2020 very soon.

Sincerely,

(signed)

Anne Martin

Principal, Page High school

[email protected]

928-608-4133