2020 Census
May 01
09:16 2020
With all that is happening, don’t forget that this is a Census year. Everyone living in the United States and its five territories is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census. You are encouraged to visit the census website: https://2020census.gov/

The City of Page has also supplied the following information related to the 2020 Census:

• Enumerator jobs are still available, with a flexible schedule, and great pay. Please contact Lisa Pickering (recruiting manager for our Census area) at phone number 928-286-5524 for more information.

• Each person counted is worth about $3,000 in state shared revenue with the City of Page each year for the next 10-years.

• The City of Page Economic Development Department is preparing for a strong June 2020 Census Week campaign through Public-Private Partnerships leveraging strategic incentives.

