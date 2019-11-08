2020 Census; Time to Get On Board, Page America

PAGE, AZ—- Mayors past present, council members, board members, and community leaders gathered on to begin implementing a strategy for the city of Page to ensure a complete and accurate census population count.

Unfortunately, because Page uses a P.O. Box postal system residents will not have the option to fill out the census forms via mail or online. This means beginning April 2020 census employees called enumerators will begin going door to door throughout the community. The enumerators will be asking those who answer the door nine (9) questions such as, “how many people were living or staying in this home on April 1, 2020?” “Do you own or rent?” “What is your race?” “What is your sex?” and “What is your age?”

The information gathered by the Census on an individual basis is not shared with any other agency and is kept highly confidential for 72 years under Title 13 of the US Code.

Group data, not individual data, is reported which allows federal and state governments to provide fair funding to local communities such as Page. Each person counted in the City of Page can mean approximately $2,000 per year that goes towards services that are vital for the community.

Communities miss out on these opportunities when people do not answer their doors or never respond to the door hangars left by the enumerators. The census has also identified populations that have been difficult to count such as those who are immigrants, speak limited English, living in apartment complexes, children 0-5, and single-family households in lower-income neighborhoods.

There will be no question about citizenship. Additionally, the information gathered by the Census on an individual basis is not shared with any other agency including immigration departments or law-enforcement. Companies that employ temporary international workers should educate and encourage those employees to answer the door and participate in the census.

Homeowners who rent homes including short-term vacation rentals should also educate and encourage their tenants to answer the door and participate in the census.

Education is important, especially when it comes to the hard to count populations. Community leaders should spread the word on the importance of the census and to encourage everyone to answer their door and participate.

The US Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 census count. If you’re interested, click the link below.

https://recruitment.2020census.gov/ats/careersite/census.aspx?site=1&c=census