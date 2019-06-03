News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

2019 Utah Municipal Elections

June 03
11:04 2019
City of Page elected officials can rest from the campaigning this year, but wanna-be leaders of small towns of Utah, such as Kanab, are going to be working hard this summer for their potential constituents’ votes. Utah municipal general elections are set to be held Tuesday, Nov 5th. Three four-year city council seats and one two-year seat up for grabs this year in Kanab.  The primary set for August 13th.

Utah candidates planning to run need to have their paperwork into their city election officials before Friday, June 7.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

