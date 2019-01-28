2019 Utah Legislative Session Begins

Today marks the first day of the 2019 Utah Legislative Session. Two new leaders will steer the 45-day session, Sen. Stuart Adams will now preside over the Senate and after calling the House into session, former Speaker Greg Hughes handed the gavel to Rep. Brad Wilson who takes on the role as next Speaker of the House.

Apparently receiving chuckles all around when Hughes handed Wilson a brand new gavel and made the joke it was a bigger gavel than his. Wilson thanked Hughes for having “courageous tenacity and at times exhausting leadership”.