2019 Steve Ward Memorial Scholarship Fund Awards Students $4,400

The 7th Annual Steve Ward Memorial Golf Tournament will hit the Lake Powell National Golf Course Saturday, May 11, 2019, and the Steve Ward Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee has once again chosen four college-bound students to receive scholarships. This year’s recipients received scholarships of $1,100 each.

The scholarship process required applying students to write an essay as well as highlight their grades, goals, and achievements. Student names were removed from applications so the committee members could only rank students based on their academic achievement and essay. Top four ranked students were awarded the scholarship Thursday, May 9.

Gay Ann Ward tells Lake Powell Life News over $18K has been awarded to students as a part of the Steve Ward Memorial Golf Tournament scholarship since 2013. Ward says she is grateful for all of the community support the event receives each year.

Pictured above NOT the scholarship winners, just local golf enthusiasts!