The 2019 Sand Devils Classic Wrestling tournament gets underway tomorrow (Friday) starting at 1:00 pm and running through the evening, starting back up at 9:00 am Saturday morning.

Approximately 250 wrestlers will be competing from 28 schools representing four different states. Page, the host team, will have fourteen wrestlers participating in this weekend’s tournament.

Admission is $ 6.00 per event, with a total of three events scheduled, you can get an all-tournament pass for $13.00. Since this is a Page High School event, no district passes will be accepted. AIA passes will get you into the events for free.