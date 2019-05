2019 Page High School Senior Awards

Page High School held its annual Senior Awards last Thursday, an event that honors the academic and athletic achievements of its seniors.

This year Page High School honored five Valedictorians and one Salutatorian. Sharing the honor of Valedictorian 2019 are Anna Kidman, Chyenne Klemme, Elena Mattson, Gibson Prall, and Kim Preller. The Salutatorian is Cora Tsosie.

“They are a very impressive group of students,” said High School Principal Anne Martin, “and they’re a globally-conscious group. All of them are interested in careers that will advance society and civilization.”

In addition to recognizing the Valedictorians and Salutatorian, school officials recognized the senior class’s academic top ten percent. They are Anna Kidman, Chyenne Klemme, Elena Mattson, Gibson Prall, Kim Preller, Cora Tsosie, Kaitlin Cocker, Kelsey Smith, Sofia Bryan, Meagan Fuller, Robyn Nelson, Jentri Lund, McKenzie Witkiewicz, Caitlyn Nimrod, Cedrick Knudson, Hunter White, Carter Stahl.

The other awards are listed below:

Academic Lettering 12th Grade: Anna Kidman, Chyenne Klemme, Elena Mattson, Gibson Prall, Kim Preller, Cora Tsosie, Kaitlin Cocker, Kelsey Smith, Anna Bryan, Meagan Fuller, Robyn Nelson, Jentri Lund, McKenzie Witkiewicz, Caitlyn Nimrod, Cedrick Knudson, Hunter White, Carter Stahl, Elysse Reynolds, Kobe Norcross, Taytum Lund, Ashley June, D’Kota Begay, Jackelyne Aquirre, Amy Yellowman, Garrett Bailey, Makenzie Erickson, and Ann Parlett-Connelly

Choir MVP: Anna Kidman

John Phillip Sousa Award: Micayla Kellar

Semper Fidelis Band Award: Summer Redshirt

Economic Essay: 1st place State Champion: Kelsey Smith

CTE Awards: TestOut PCPro & Network Industry Certification: Victor Huynh, Jordan Uptain, Hunter White, and Nathan Fuller

Four Year Senior Athletes: Isaiah Adams (Golf), Dillon Anderson (Football), D’Kota Begay (Volleyball), Nariah Begay (Cross Country & Track), Mikala Benally (Cross Country & Girls Basketball), Cameron Billy (Football), Terran Blackgoat (Football & Wrestling), Sofia Bryan (Track), Ann Parlett-Connelly (Girls Soccer), BreeAnn Daw (Cross Country, Wrestling & Track), Morgan Fowler (Cross Country & Track), Meagan Fuller (Girls Basketball), Hayden Gracia (Wrestling & Football), Brandon James (Football & Basketball), Taytum Lund (Girls Soccer), Bowen Martin (Cross Country & Track), Ryan Martin (Cross Country), Kele Meredith (Football), Robyn Nelson (Volleyball), Dillon Nez-Tsosie (Basketball), Kim Preller (Girls Soccer), Elysse Reynolds (Girls Soccer), Cheyenne Richardson (Football & Baseball), Justin Salabiye (Football & Basketball), Kelsey Smith (Girls Soccer & Tennis), Carter Stahl (Boys Soccer), Taryn Stayne-Clouse (Golf, Wrestling & Baseball), Myka Taliman (Girls Basketball), Jeremy Tallsalt (Football), Kodi Tate (Cross Country), Cora Tsosie (Softball), Peyton Yazzie (Football), Amy Yellowman (Girls Basketball).

Senior State Champions

Mikala Bennally – Girls Basketball – 2 year State Champions 17-18, 18-19, Cross Country Team Champions 15-16, Myka Talliman – Girls Basketball – 2 year State Champions 17-18, 18-19, Cross Country Team Champions 15-16, Amy Yellowman – Girls Basketball – 2 year State Champions 17-18, 18-19, Meagan Fuller – Girls Basketball – 2 year State Champions 17-18, 18-19, Bowen Martin – Cross Country – 4 years State Team Champions, 18-19 Individual State Champion, Track – 2 Years 4x800m (team), 2 years 1600m 17-18, 18-19 , 3200m 17-18, Morgan Fowler – Cross Country – 3 years State Team Champions, Track – 2 years 4x800m (team), Kaipo Uejo – Cross Country – 2 year State Team Champions, Track – 4x800m, Kodi Tate – Cross Country – State Champion 15-16, Cheyenne Richardson – Wrestling – 18-19, Hayden Gracia – Wrestling – 17-18

Scholarship Awards

MCC, Ft. Lewis College, & Hampton University: Myka Taliman

Antelope Valley College & Saddleback College: Mikala Benally

SAGU American Indian College: Amy Yellowman

Chandler-Gilbert Community College: Meagan Fuller

Dorrance Scholarship: Kim Preller ($12,000/year: total programmatic value in excess of $100,000)

Panfilo H. Contreras Honorary Student ($1000): Robyn Nelson

Julie Scully Scholarship: Denalia Parrish ($650)

Balloon Regatta Scholarship. Soaring to New Heights: Robyn Nelson ($2,000), Elena Mattson ($1,500), Chyenne Klemme ($1,000)

Page Elks Lodge #2498 Scholarship: Robyn Nelson ($2,000)

NGS Academic Scholarship: Meagan Fuller, Robyn Nelson & Cora Tsosie ($2,000 each)

Dixie Ellis Scholarship: Amy Yellowman ($1,000) & Bowen Martin ($1,000)

Cora Tsosie ($700) & Ethan Young ($700)

ASU Scholarships:

University ($3,000): Jentri Lund & Tayler Mantell

Deans Award ($6,000): Makenzie Erickson & Taytum Lund

Provost ($8,000): Kim Preller

President’s Award ($10,000): Hunter White

U of A Scholarships

Wildcat Recognition: LeShondre Watson ($3,000), Jentri Lund ($4,000), Robyn Nelson ($4,000), & Sofia Bryan ($5,000)

Wildcat Excellence Award: Carter Stahl ($8,000)

NAU Scholarships

Lumberjack Scholars Award (100% tuition): Chyenne Klemme, Kim Preller, Carter Stahl, and Cora Tsosie

President’s Resident Tuition ($7,000 per year): Nathan Fuller and Taytum Lund

President’s Non-Resident Tuition ($7,000): Heather Page

Grand Canyon University

Faculty Scholarship ($4,500): Mackenzie Telshaw, Isaiah Adams, & Kayson Walker

Provost Scholarship ($4,200): Elysse Reynolds, Jentri Lund, & Taytum Lund

President’s Scholarship ($7,750): McKenzie Witkiewicz

Southern Utah University

Western UG Exchange Scholarship ($10,653): Taytum Lund, Kaitlin Cocker, Kelsey Smith, and Sofia Bryan

Multicultural Fellows Scholar ($4,500): Caitlin Nimrod

Athletic Scholarship ($3,808 Room & Board): Bowen Martin

Merit Non-Resident Scholarship ($8,000/year): Bowen Martin

Dixie State University

Good Neighbor Tuition Program (estimated $7,900): Markie Schoppman

Fort Lewis College

Provost’s Scholarship ($8,000 per year): Elena Mattson

Native American Tuition Waiver ($17,500 per year): Ethan Goatson, BreeAnn Daw, LeShondre Watson, Nariah Begay, Ethan Young, Kayson Walker, Markie Schoppman, Justin Salabiye, Jacquelin Espinoza Ramos, Kia Tsosie, & Kirsten Bradley

Prescott College

Changemaker Scholarship ($16,000): Elena Mattson & Chyenne Klemme

Colorado State University

Western Undergraduate Exchange ($10,100): Elena Mattson

Honors College Scholarship Award ($4,000): Elena Mattson

Central Arizona College

Athletic Scholarship ($3,000): Morgan Fowler

Minnesota West

Athletic Soccer Scholarship (Tuition & Books): Ann Parlett-Connelly

Thank you to S. Law/PUSD for sharing photos and story with Lake Powell Life News.