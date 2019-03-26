2019 Pacific Paddle Games Canceled

Paddle enthusiasts planning to participate in the 2019 Pacific Paddle Games in California will have to wait until possibly next year. SUP Magazine has canceled the event. Despite its decision to no longer produce the event, SUP Magazine says it will work with its sanctioning partner, the Association of Paddlesurf Professionals (APP), and California State Parks to explore options to bring PPG back in 2020.

The Pacific Paddle Games is an eagerly awaited event for the SUP community which was meant to fill a void left by the cancelation of the Battle of the Paddle, back in 2015. The event is a very popular annual event for athletes, media, spectators and brands alike, providing the perfect spot for the SUP community to end their year with fun gathering.

As a result of this cancelation, the APP is reluctantly forced to withdraw the PPG from the line-up for the 2019 season. There is no word yet on if there will be an event added to the tour to take its place.

The APP World Tour in partnership with the new management of SUP Magazine is working on the possible return of this prestigious event for the 2020 season.