Applications for the 2019 Native American Journalism Fellowship due Feb. 28 – One of the most important ways NAJA works to increase the representation of Indigenous journalists in mainstream media is through the Native American Journalism Fellowship (NAJF). Applications are now open to current American Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian and First Nations college students, undergraduate and graduate, pursuing journalism and communications degrees. NAJF is an opportunity for students to deepen and broaden their reporting and multimedia skills, while learning from Indigenous journalists and news industry professionals. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2019. Apply here.