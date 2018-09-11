Teacher of the Year Nominations Open

Nominations are now open for the Coconino County 2019 Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year awards. Teacher of the Year is the only countywide event created to celebrate, honor and recognize full-time charter and public school teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

To be considered for the award, teachers must be nominated or self-nominated. Teachers submit a detailed essay application along with letters of support to be in the running for the Teacher of the Year or Rookie of the Year title.

A panel of five judges will score the teacher applications using a rubric and discussion to determine the top six candidates for Teacher of the year and the top six candidates for Rookie Teacher of the Year to be interviewed. Judges will score the interviews with another rubric to determine the three finalists in each category and who will be recognized at the awards event.

Each of the finalists will receive cash prizes and the Teacher of the Year will receive an automatic nomination for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award and various other prizes. The entire event is made possible through sponsorships of businesses and community members.

Superintendent VanderWey would like to formally invite the public to nominate outstanding teachers in Coconino County. Nomination forms can be found on the Superintendent’s website at www.coconino.az.gov/celebrate. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Nov 5.

For more information contact the School Superintendent’s Office at 928- 679-8070.