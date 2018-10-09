2018 Propositions

Proposition 125

Proposed amendment to the Constitution by the legislative relating to public retirement systems.

PRO

CON

Proposition 126

Proposed amendment to the Constitution by the initiative relating to prohibition of taxation of services.

PRO

CON

Proposition 127

Proposed amendment to the Constitution by the initiative relating to renewable energy production.

PRO

CON

Proposition 305

Referendum ordered by petition of the people relating to expansion of education empowerment

scholarship accounts.

PRO

CON

Proposition 306

Referred to the people by the legislature relating to restrictions on use of campaign funds by publicly funded candidates and to clean elections commission rule making.

PRO

CON

Proposition 416

Referral to the voters to determine whether to change from a partisan election of superior court judges to a merit selection and judicial retention election of Superior Court judges.

PRO

CON

Proposition 417

Authorization to exceed the primary property tax levy limit prescribed by law by leaving a secondary property tax rate with no expected increase over the currently levied secondary tax.

PRO

CON