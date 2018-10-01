2018 Not The Arizona Diamondbacks Year

Major League Baseball regular season is officially over. It started promising for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season but five months later the Dbacks catch themselves on the outside looking in and missing the playoffs by 9 games. The Dbacks season ended in San Diego yesterday with a loss. Since the All-Star break mid-July the Dbacks went 29-37 in the final two in half months of the season. Dback suffered some setbacks with injuries that affected the batting lineup. The second half slump of the season was nothing no team wants going into the postseason. Paul Goldschmidt led the Dbacks with 33 home runs on the season. Goldschmidt played in 158 of the 162 games for the Dbacks this season. Moving into 2019 the Diamondbacks began season play against the Dodgers in LA on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Spring Training gets underway February 22, 2019.

Season Team Awards

Team MVP- Paul Goldschmidt

Teams Most Improved- David Peralta

Tams Best Pitcher- Robbie Ray

Rookie- Yoshihisa Hirano