2018 Navajo Nation Public Safety Summit
January 20
11:01 2018
2018 Navajo Nation Public Safety Summit will be held at Twin Arrows Casino Resort in Flagstaff on Monday January 29th. The Navajo Nation’s Public Safety Partners are developing a 2018 strategy to strengthen the Nation Public Safety System.
This year’s summit will specifically focus on:
- How to eliminate delays in delivery of public safety services to the Navajo People
- How to better coordinate various offices to facilitate better service delivery
- How to stretch limited resources to meet the significant needs in our communities
- How to work collaboratively to prevent people from entering the public safety system
- How to provide better support services to victims and offenders once they enter the system