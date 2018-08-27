2018 Navajo Nation Primary Election

The Navajo Nation Primary Election Offices open at 6 am and close at 7 pm on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Voters will narrow down the crowded field of 18 candidates for president to just two candidates for the General Election November 6, 2018, the winner chosen will lead the tribe of more than 300,000 citizens. Navajo Election Board says as of August 9th, there are 93,462 registered voters. For more information visit the Navajo Nation Elections site.