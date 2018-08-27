News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

2018 Navajo Nation Primary Election

2018 Navajo Nation Primary Election
August 27
17:35 2018
Print This Article

The Navajo Nation Primary Election Offices open at 6 am and close at 7 pm on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Voters will narrow down the crowded field of 18 candidates for president to just two candidates for the General Election November 6, 2018, the winner chosen will lead the tribe of more than 300,000 citizens. Navajo Election Board says as of August 9th, there are 93,462 registered voters. For more information visit the Navajo Nation Elections site.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.