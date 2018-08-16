2018 AZ Primary Polling Places for Coconino County
Flagstaff, Az. – Sample ballots for the upcoming August 28th Primary Election have been mailed to households with registered voters who have not been issued early ballots. The polling place for the voters is listed on the sample ballot.
In addition to polling places, Coconino County will also have three vote centers where registered voters in Coconino County may go to vote on Election Day. Voters may cast their ballots on Election Day at any vote center in the jurisdiction, regardless of their residential address.
The vote centers are: NAU Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff; Flagstaff Mall (next to JCPenney), Flagstaff; and the Tuba City High School Warrior Pavilion, Tuba City.
“The vote centers will give voters that work in Flagstaff or Tuba City the convenience of voting closer to their workplace instead of having to drive home to vote,” stated County Recorder Patty Hansen.
Polling places and vote centers will be open 6:00 am to 7:00 pm local time on Election Day.
Voters that vote at the polling place or vote center on Election Day will need to meet the identification requirements to cast a regular ballot. For a list of acceptable IDs to vote go to the Elections Office webpage: www.coconino.az.gov/elections and select “List of Acceptable ID for Voting”.
Coconino County voters that have been mailed an early ballot may drop off their voted early ballot sealed in the return ballot envelope at any Coconino County polling place or vote center during the hours that the voting location is open on Election Day. Voted early ballots must have the voter’s signature on the outside of the return envelope.
Early ballots from other counties or states should not be dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers because they will not be able to be counted. Early ballots from other counties or states need to be returned to the county that issued the early ballot.
For more information you can call the Elections Office at 800-793-6181 or 928-679-7860.
|Coconino County Polling Places
|August 28, 2018 Primary
|Precinct Name
|Polling Place Location (Facility)
|Address
|Additional Information
|Flagstaff 1
|Harvest Bible Chapel (Formerly Kingdomheirs Church)
|520 N Switzer Canyon Rd, Flagstaff
|Café/Fellowship Room
|Flagstaff 2
|Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
|1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 3
|Federated Community Church
|400 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Rees Hall
|Flagstaff 4
|Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
|423 N Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Parish Hall
|Flagstaff 5
|Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
|1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 6
|DoubleTree by Hilton, Flagstaff
|1175 W Route 66, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 7
|Northland Christian Assembly
|1715 W University Ave, Flagstaff
|Main Sanctuary
|Flagstaff 8
|Breath of Life Church
|3500 N Fourth St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 9
|College America
|399 S Malpais Ln, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 10
|NAU Walkup Skydome
|1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 11
|Northern AZ Church of Christ
|2203 N East St, Flagstaff
|Back meeting room
|Flagstaff 12
|Murdoch Community Center
|203 E Brannen Ave, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 13
|NAU Walkup Skydome
|1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 14
|NAU Walkup Skydome
|1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 15
|Coconino County Health & Community Services Bldg
|2625 N King St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 16
|Breath of Life Church
|3500 N Fourth St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 17
|Family Resource Center
|4000 N Cummings St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 18
|Flagstaff Mall
|4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 19
|Christ’s Church of Flagstaff
|3475 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 20
|NAU Walkup Skydome
|1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 21
|Church of the Resurrection
|740 W University Heights Dr S, Flagstaff
|Flagstaff 22
|Covenant Church
|3926 S Walapai Dr, Flagstaff
|Used to be Bethel Community Church
|Flagstaff 23
|Coconino Community College
|2800 S Lonetree Rd, Flagstaff
|Board Room
|Flagstaff 24
|Country Club Terrace Apartment Homes
|5404 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff
|Clubhouse
|Flagstaff 25
|Knoles Elementary School
|4005 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff
|Activity Room
|Flagstaff 26
|Flagstaff Mall
|4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff
|Bellemont 40
|DoubleTree by Hilton, Flagstaff
|1175 W Route 66, Flagstaff
|Blue Ridge 41
|Blue Ridge Community Church
|856 Coconino Loop, Happy Jack
|Turn at milepost 300 on Hwy 87
|Bodaway 42
|Bodaway-Gap Chapter House
|East of Trading Post, The Gap
|Cameron 43
|Cameron Senior Center
|Cameron
|Coppermine 47
|Coppermine Chapter House
|Coppermine
|Coalmine 48
|Coalmine Chapter House
|Coalmine
|15.5 miles east of Tuba City on Hwy 264
|Doney Park 50
|Calvary Bible Church
|6555 Townsend Winona Rd, Flagstaff
|Schultz 51
|Summit Fire Station #33
|6050 E Firehouse Ln, Flagstaff
|Hwy 89/past old 2nd Chance Building
|Timberline/Fernwood 52
|Summit Fire Station #33
|6050 E Firehouse Ln, Flagstaff
|Hwy 89/past old 2nd Chance Building
|Forest Lakes 53
|Chevelon Butte School Building
|3031 Old Rim Rd, Forest Lakes
|Library Community Room
|Fort Valley East 55
|Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
|1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Fort Valley West 56
|Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
|1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Fredonia 58
|Fredonia Fire Station
|20 West Brown St, Fredonia
|Grand Canyon 59
|Shrine of the Ages
|Grand Canyon Village
|Havasupai Tribe 60
|Havasupai Tribe New Building
|Supai Village
|Inscription House 61
|Ts’ah Bii Kin Community Church
|Ts’ah Bii Kin (formerly Inscription House)
|Pumphouse Wash 62
|Highlands Fire Station
|3350 Old Munds Park Hwy, Flagstaff
|Mormon Lake 63
|Covenant Church (used to be Bethel Community Church)
|3926 S Walapai Dr, Flagstaff
|Kaibab North 64
|Kaibab Estates West Fire Station
|3905 N Double A Ranch Rd, Ash Fork
|Kaibeto 65
|Kaibeto Senior Center
|Kaibeto
|Kaibab West 66
|Kaibab Estates West Fire Station
|3905 N Double A Ranch Rd, Ash Fork
|LeChee 67
|LeChee Chapter
|R-20 Coppermine Rd, LeChee
|Leupp 69
|Leupp Chapter House
|Leupp
|Moenkopi 70
|Upper Moenkopi Community Center
|Upper Moenkopi Village
|Navajo Mountain 71
|Community Arizona Warehouse
|Navajo Mountain
|Page Central 72
|City of Page Townhouse
|605 S Navajo Dr, Page
|Page East 73
|Page CAVIAT School
|19 Poplar St, Page
|Page South 74
|Faith Bible Church
|551 San Francisco Rd, Page
|Page West 75
|Page City Hall
|697 Vista Ave, Page
|Council Chambers
|Parks 79
|Maine Consolidated School
|10 N Spring Valley Rd, Parks
|Pinewood 80
|Pinewood Fire Station
|475 E Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park
|Sedona North 82
|Christ Lutheran Church
|25 Chapel Rd, Sedona
|Sedona South 83
|Christ Lutheran Church
|25 Chapel Rd, Sedona
|Ranches 84
|DoubleTree by Hilton, Flagstaff
|1175 W Route 66, Flagstaff
|Sunset Crater 85
|Cromer Elementary School
|7150 Silver Saddle Rd, Flagstaff
|Music Room
|Mountain View 86
|Calvary Bible Church
|6555 Townsend Winona Rd, Flagstaff
|Tolani Lake 88
|Tolani Lake Chapter House
|Tolani Lake
|Tonalea 90
|Tonalea Senior Citizen Center
|Tonalea
|Winona 92
|Summit Fire Station #31: Cosnino Rd
|6425 N Cosnino Rd, Flagstaff
|Tuba City NE 93
|Tuba City High School
|67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City
|Warrior Pavilion Wrestling Rm
|Tuba City NW 94
|Tuba City High School
|67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City
|Warrior Pavilion Wrestling Rm
|Tuba City South 95
|Tuba City High School
|67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City
|Warrior Pavilion Wrestling Rm
|Tusayan 97
|Tusayan Town Hall
|845 Mustang Drive, Tusayan
|Williams Northside 98
|Grand Canyon Railway Hotel
|235 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams
|Grand Canyon Room
|Williams Southside 99
|St Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church
|202 W Grant Ave, Williams