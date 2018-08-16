News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

2018 AZ Primary Polling Places for Coconino County

August 16
20:25 2018
ballot boxFlagstaff, Az. Sample ballots for the upcoming August 28th Primary Election have been mailed to households with registered voters who have not been issued early ballots.  The polling place for the voters is listed on the sample ballot.

In addition to polling places, Coconino County will also have three vote centers where registered voters in Coconino County may go to vote on Election Day.  Voters may cast their ballots on Election Day at any vote center in the jurisdiction, regardless of their residential address.

The vote centers are:  NAU Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff; Flagstaff Mall (next to JCPenney), Flagstaff; and the Tuba City High School Warrior Pavilion, Tuba City.  

“The vote centers will give voters that work in Flagstaff or Tuba City the convenience of voting closer to their workplace instead of having to drive home to vote,” stated County Recorder Patty Hansen.

Polling places and vote centers will be open 6:00 am to 7:00 pm local time on Election Day.

Voters that vote at the polling place or vote center on Election Day will need to meet the identification requirements to cast a regular ballot. For a list of acceptable IDs to vote go to the Elections Office webpage:  www.coconino.az.gov/elections and select “List of Acceptable ID for Voting”.

Coconino County voters that have been mailed an early ballot may drop off their voted early ballot sealed in the return ballot envelope at any Coconino County polling place or vote center during the hours that the voting location is open on Election Day.  Voted early ballots must have the voter’s signature on the outside of the return envelope.

Early ballots from other counties or states should not be dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers because they will not be able to be counted.  Early ballots from other counties or states need to be returned to the county that issued the early ballot.

For more information you can call the Elections Office at 800-793-6181 or 928-679-7860.

Coconino County Polling Places 
August 28, 2018 Primary 
Precinct Name Polling Place Location (Facility) Address Additional Information
Flagstaff 1 Harvest Bible Chapel (Formerly Kingdomheirs Church) 520 N Switzer Canyon Rd, Flagstaff Café/Fellowship Room
Flagstaff 2 Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 3 Federated Community Church 400 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff Rees Hall
Flagstaff 4 Episcopal Church of the Epiphany 423 N Beaver St, Flagstaff Parish Hall
Flagstaff 5 Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 6 DoubleTree by Hilton, Flagstaff 1175 W Route 66, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 7 Northland Christian Assembly 1715 W University Ave, Flagstaff Main Sanctuary
Flagstaff 8 Breath of Life Church 3500 N Fourth St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 9 College America 399 S Malpais Ln, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 10 NAU Walkup Skydome 1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 11 Northern AZ Church of Christ 2203 N East St, Flagstaff Back meeting room
Flagstaff 12 Murdoch Community Center 203 E Brannen Ave, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 13 NAU Walkup Skydome 1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 14 NAU Walkup Skydome 1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 15 Coconino County Health & Community Services Bldg 2625 N King St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 16 Breath of Life Church 3500 N Fourth St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 17 Family Resource Center 4000 N Cummings St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 18 Flagstaff Mall 4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 19 Christ’s Church of Flagstaff 3475 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 20 NAU Walkup Skydome 1705 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 21 Church of the Resurrection 740 W University Heights Dr S, Flagstaff
Flagstaff 22 Covenant Church 3926 S Walapai Dr, Flagstaff Used to be Bethel Community Church
Flagstaff 23 Coconino Community College 2800 S Lonetree Rd, Flagstaff Board Room
Flagstaff 24 Country Club Terrace Apartment Homes 5404 E Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff Clubhouse
Flagstaff 25 Knoles Elementary School 4005 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff Activity Room
Flagstaff 26 Flagstaff Mall 4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff
Bellemont 40 DoubleTree by Hilton, Flagstaff 1175 W Route 66, Flagstaff
Blue Ridge 41 Blue Ridge Community Church 856 Coconino Loop, Happy Jack Turn at milepost 300 on Hwy 87
Bodaway 42 Bodaway-Gap Chapter House East of Trading Post, The Gap
Cameron 43 Cameron Senior Center Cameron
Coppermine 47 Coppermine Chapter House Coppermine
Coalmine 48 Coalmine Chapter House Coalmine 15.5 miles east of Tuba City on Hwy 264
Doney Park 50 Calvary Bible Church 6555 Townsend Winona Rd, Flagstaff
Schultz 51 Summit Fire Station #33 6050 E Firehouse Ln, Flagstaff Hwy 89/past old 2nd Chance Building
Timberline/Fernwood 52 Summit Fire Station #33 6050 E Firehouse Ln, Flagstaff Hwy 89/past old 2nd Chance Building
Forest Lakes 53 Chevelon Butte School Building 3031 Old Rim Rd, Forest Lakes Library Community Room
Fort Valley East 55 Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Fort Valley West 56 Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 1601 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Fredonia 58 Fredonia Fire Station 20 West Brown St, Fredonia
Grand Canyon 59 Shrine of the Ages Grand Canyon Village
Havasupai Tribe 60 Havasupai Tribe New Building Supai Village
Inscription House 61 Ts’ah Bii Kin Community Church Ts’ah Bii Kin (formerly Inscription House)
Pumphouse Wash 62 Highlands Fire Station 3350 Old Munds Park Hwy, Flagstaff
Mormon Lake 63 Covenant Church (used to be Bethel Community Church) 3926 S Walapai Dr, Flagstaff
Kaibab North 64 Kaibab Estates West Fire Station 3905 N Double A Ranch Rd, Ash Fork
Kaibeto 65 Kaibeto Senior Center Kaibeto
Kaibab West 66 Kaibab Estates West Fire Station 3905 N Double A Ranch Rd, Ash Fork
LeChee 67 LeChee Chapter R-20 Coppermine Rd, LeChee
Leupp 69 Leupp Chapter House Leupp
Moenkopi 70 Upper Moenkopi Community Center Upper Moenkopi Village
Navajo Mountain 71 Community Arizona Warehouse Navajo Mountain
Page Central 72 City of Page Townhouse 605 S Navajo Dr, Page
Page East 73 Page CAVIAT School 19 Poplar St, Page
Page South 74 Faith Bible Church 551 San Francisco Rd, Page
Page West 75 Page City Hall 697 Vista Ave, Page Council Chambers
Parks 79 Maine Consolidated School 10 N Spring Valley Rd, Parks
Pinewood 80 Pinewood Fire Station 475 E Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park
Sedona North 82 Christ Lutheran Church 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona
Sedona South 83 Christ Lutheran Church 25 Chapel Rd, Sedona
Ranches 84 DoubleTree by Hilton, Flagstaff 1175 W Route 66, Flagstaff
Sunset Crater 85 Cromer Elementary School 7150 Silver Saddle Rd, Flagstaff Music Room
Mountain View 86 Calvary Bible Church 6555 Townsend Winona Rd, Flagstaff
Tolani Lake 88 Tolani Lake Chapter House Tolani Lake
Tonalea 90 Tonalea Senior Citizen Center Tonalea
Winona 92 Summit Fire Station #31: Cosnino Rd 6425 N Cosnino Rd, Flagstaff
Tuba City NE 93 Tuba City High School 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City Warrior Pavilion Wrestling Rm
Tuba City NW 94 Tuba City High School 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City Warrior Pavilion Wrestling Rm
Tuba City South 95 Tuba City High School 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City Warrior Pavilion Wrestling Rm
Tusayan 97 Tusayan Town Hall 845 Mustang Drive, Tusayan
Williams Northside 98 Grand Canyon Railway Hotel 235 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams Grand Canyon Room
Williams Southside 99 St Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church 202 W Grant Ave, Williams

