2017 Cold Hard Holiday Cash Give Away

Lake Powell Communications is teaming up with 13 Page business to giveaway $6500 this holiday season. That’s right, $6500!

Each of the 13 participating businesses will be sponsoring a $500 giveaway. The winners will be announced live on 93.3 Jack FM from December 11th – 22nd.

From now until the day the business draws their winner, you can stop by a participating location and get registered for your chance to get a piece of the $6500 pie.

The Cold Hard Holiday Cash Giveaway Schedule is:

Dec. 11 – Page Computer

Dec. 12 – Cancer Outreach

Dec. 13 – Page Eye Center

Dec. 14 – Lake Powell Furniture

Dec. 15 – Page Honda Polaris

Dec. 18 – Rd’s Drive In

Dec. 19 – Gone West Family Restaurant, Lake Powell Boat & RV Mini Storage

Dec. 20 – Beckwith Insurance Agency

Dec. 21 – MT Smoke Supply

Dec. 22 – Boston’s Ace Hardware, Pow Wow Trading

Star Loans of Kanab

Nov 24 $100

Dec 8 $100

Dec 15 $100

Dec 22 $200

An influx of cash never hurt anybody so stop by all 13 participating locations and get registered today for the 2017 Cold Hard Holiday Cash Giveaway!

Whether or not you are one of the 13 lucky $500 winners remember, as the holidays roll around, to support our community and shop local.

Several studies have shown that when you buy from an independent, locally owned business, rather than a nationally owned business, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses, continuing to strengthen the economic base of the community.

According to the research firm Civic Economics, for every $100 you spend in a local small business, $68 stays in your community. Whereas only $43 remains at a local branch of a chain store and virtually no money stays in the community with online shopping.

Local shopping not only benefits Page, it benefits the environment as a whole. Locally owned businesses can make more local purchases requiring less transportation and generally contribute to less sprawl, congestion, habitat loss and pollution.

Studies also have shown that support for local businesses can increase property values in the long run as vibrant neighborhood shopping streets are considered an advantage when selling a home.

If that isn’t convincing enough, consider that if every family nationwide spent an extra $10 a month at a locally owned, independent business instead of a national chain, over $9.3 billion would be directly returned to our economy.

So this holiday season, log off Amazon.com, don’t rely on the big box stores as your only source for holiday gifts, and support the local businesses of Page.

