2016 Substation Attack Update

A quick update on a story from 2016, you may remember the Escalante man accused of shooting a substation transformer in Buckskin Wash in Kane County. Stephen McRae, who was 57 at the time of the incident, now undergoing a second mental competency exam. The incident happened back in Sept 2016, Garkane Energy customers in Kane and Garfield counties were without power as a result for eight hours. It took several months to repair the transformer at a cost of almost a million dollars. A search of McRae’s residence by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force found a Springfield 30-40 rifle and marijuana and because of a previous felony conviction, he is not entitled to possess firearms.

The potential maximum penalty for destruction of an energy facility is 20 years in federal prison. The firearm count in the indictment has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and the possession of a controlled substance has a potential two-year penalty. Each count has a potential fine of $250,000. An initial appearance on the superseding indictment will be scheduled for McRae in federal court.

McRae is representing himself on the federal charges. The only document he has filed so far is a statement on a postcard about a John Steinbeck novella.