2015 Buried Body Suspect Arrested

Back in November of 2015, the Page Police Department received information about the possibility of a body being buried in the yard of a residence located at 103 South Navajo Drive. On November 16, 2015 a cadaver dog team alerted officers to an area in the yard and the digging began. The next day, after 14 hours of digging, human remains consistent with that of an adult were uncovered from the yard.

Four months later, the autopsy report of the recovered remains was released by the Coconino County Office of the Medical Examiner but left two important questions unanswered. What was the cause of death? And, whose bones were buried in the yard?

The report concluded that the remains were that of an elderly Caucasian male who had been buried for at least several years. Based on the autopsy findings, the Medical Examiner believed that the unidentified, skeletonized, and partially mummified remains died as a result of undetermined causes.

The cause of death, the identity of the bones, and the reason behind the backyard burial remained a mystery for the next year. However, the 16-month long investigation has been completed and the unanswered questions finally have answers.

During the course of the investigation, Page PD received assistance from a multitude of agencies. The Department of Veteran Affairs, Social Security Administration, Department of Defense, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Police Department, Socorro Police Department, Michigan State Police, Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Coconino County Attorney’s Office, Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office all played a role in the investigation.

The suspect in the case, a former resident of Page, was identified as 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Meek. Meek was arrested in February of 2017 at his home in Pueblo, Colorado.

So, who did Meek have buried in his yard?

The investigation revealed that the deceased was George Lewis Bartlett. Bartlett is believed to have been 84-years-old at the time of death. The 84-year-old is believed to have suffered a non-violent death, apparently passing on due to natural causes. Meek subsequently buried Bartlett’s remains in his yard on South Navajo.

The do-it-yourself funeral was conducted by Meek so that he could allegedly continue to reap the government benefits of the deceased. Bartlett had been receiving funds from multiple government agencies, in excess of $300,000.

Meek will now head back to Arizona after being extradited from Colorado to face charges for fraud, concealment of a dead body, money laundering, taking the identity of another, and theft.