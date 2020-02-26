2 X Final Four = the Girls and the Guys Are going to Phoenix!!

The Lady Sand Devils’ Girls and the Guys Are going to Phoenix for the Final Four!!!!

This little trip to Prescott Valley turned into quite a pleasant adventure for the Page Sand Devils’ basketball teams. After Coach Ryan Whitehorse’s ladies stamped their ticket to Phoenix on Monday with an impressive win over Holbrook, Coach Justin Smith’s guys did the same Tuesday, knocking off Snowflake 48-33.

All eyes were on #25 Jonah Holiday Tuesday, and with the help of Gabe Gomez and others, he led his team to victory with 17-points (Unofficial), added to rebounds, super passes and assists, hustle and so much more on defense.

The Sand Devils started with a 10-7 first quarter lead. At the half it was still close, at 21-14. Sophomore Maurice Smith ended the first half with a solid 3-pointer, which gave the Sand Devils that seven point lead.

But the third quarter was owned by Page, as they out-scored the Lobos 18-6, and controlled the rest of the game.

Gabe Gomez had so much to do with that third quarter sizzle. He only ended up (unofficially) with five points for the day, but his incredible style, ball handling and his ability to see things before they happened, really gave the Sand Devils the boost they needed.

But oh, Stu Sandall wasn’t messing around either. With blocked shots, rebounds at both ends and incredible hustle, he too gets a lot of credit for where the Sand Devils are going.

In fact, the entire team was working on all cylinders for most of the game.

This game followed the girl’s victory the day before over Holbrook, which also took the girls to the final four!

NEXT UP FOR THE PAGE SAND DEVILS

Friday February 28

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Phoenix, Arizona

Page Girls

Vs.

American Leadership Academy

(Gilbert North)

3:00 P.M.

Page Boys

Vs.

Sabino High School

7:30 P.M.

BTW – There is no school in Page on Friday!