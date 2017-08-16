2-Vehicle Crash Ties-up Traffic in Page

At around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon the flow of traffic in mid-town Page was interrupted when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Elm Street and South Lake Powell Boulevard. While one person may have been taken to Page Hospital, on scene it appeared that no serious injuries had been sustained by any of the people involved. One little girl who had been in the crash was in tears and was being comforted by her mother.

Page Police and the Page Fire department were on scene quickly, assessing any injuries. A few of the police officers went to work directing traffic. Remarkably, while southbound

Lake Powell Blvd was completely blocked, and Elm Street eastbound was also shut down, a serious back-up did not occur.

Among the witnesses to the afternoon accident was a man and woman from Denmark.

Another witness told Lake Powell Communications that one of the vehicles involved was driving across Lake Powell Blvd and was struck by the second vehicle. While the witness told us the second vehicle had gone through a red light, this has not been substantiated, and the crash remains under investigation.

As it turned-out, one of the drivers was reportedly cited for running a red light.

The investigation is continuing.