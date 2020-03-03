2 CCC Students Recognized & Receive 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two Coconino Community College students have been recognized for the prestigious 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship.

The scholarship provides free tuition for 60 credit hours at the recipient’s choice of one of the three state universities – Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

Shawna Greyeyes and Keren Chavez received the honor from CCC.

“It means a lot to me,” Greyeyes said. “It allows me to be the first in my family to get a degree.”

She wouldn’t have been able to attend the university of her choice, University of Arizona, without the scholarship. She’s focused on becoming a researcher in Environmental Science, where she plans on bringing what she has learned

back to the Navajo Nation to contribute to her community.

“That is huge for me,” Chavez said. “I’m really excited because this means I can focus more on school and finish on time.”

She works full time to pay for her studies and it would have taken her longer to complete her studies without the help of the scholarship. She plans on studying Biomedical Science, and her hope is to go medical school. Having grown up in Mexico, her ultimate goal is to help in underdeveloped communities.

Both students are members of the Beta Gamma Chi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. They were honored at the All-Arizona Academic Team Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Arizona State University West in Phoenix.

Every year, each of Arizona’s community colleges nominates students to the International PTK organization, where students are judged based on a 3.50 GPA or higher, good academic standing while working toward an associate degree and involvement in campus and community volunteer work.

Judging consists of three rounds, with second and third rounds held in Washington, D.C. Scores from the national competition are used to rank the students for the state team.

Out of the students nominated this year, several will be named to the All-USA Community College Academic Team. Team members are the nation’s top community college students who are awarded $2,500 in stipends, a medallion, obelisk, certificate and are featured in a spring global edition of USA Today.

