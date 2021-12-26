News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

1st District US Congressman, Running for New District-2

1st District US Congressman, Running for New District-2
December 26
13:23 2021
O’Halleran Announces 2022 Run for AZ-02

US Representative Tom O’Halleran

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK— Today, following final approval of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission’s Congressional District map, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ-01) released the following statement:

“I know by now most of you have seen our new map; I’ve seen it too. I’ve talked with our staff, our hardworking volunteers, and, most importantly, my family. We know this race will be tough, but I’ve never been one to back away from a tough race before, and I don’t intend to now. This election will require a lot of doors knocked, many phone calls made, and all-encompassing voter turnout from Arizonans across our beautiful state. 

“But let me be clear: I want to continue to represent you and your family. I want to build upon the bipartisan work of my office to lower the costs of health care and prescription drugs, to honor our veterans, invest in our infrastructure, protect the sovereignty of tribal communities, and to stand up to attacks on our very democracy. 

“I am running to represent AZ-02 in 2022.

“Over the past five years, I’ve worked to secure concrete change for rural and tribal Arizona families—funds to clean up abandoned uranium mines in Indian Country, a new veterans nursing home in northern Arizona, COVID relief programs for small businesses fighting to stay open, funding for much-needed forest health programs and forest fire mitigation, and billions in new investments for rural Arizona roads, bridges, broadband expansion, water systems, electric grids, and more, in the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

“Even though our district is changing, the heart of rural Arizona remains intact in AZ-02. The families that live in our district are unique in their backgrounds, their careers, their creeds, and their political beliefs, but they are united by the maverick spirit of our wild, western lands. 

“To families who’ve been moved into other districts after 2022, make no mistake: you won’t be left behind this coming year. My staff and I are dedicated to serving every First District family that needs assistance. My offices, in Washington and in Arizona, are open to you.” 

