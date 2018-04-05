1st Annual Tuba City Bike Race and Half Marathon

Both the Tuba City Bike Race and Half Marathon are courses on paved and dirt roads that start on top of Old Airport, located on the western portion of Tuba City and take you through some of the most breathtaking desert scenery only found in this part of the world. The Half Marathon-a tough 6.5 mile course toward the famous Dinosaur Tracks that swings back to the Old Airport which is just slightly more than a thirteen mile run altogether.

The Bike Race is a 25 mile course that takes you through Moenave to Highway 89, before you get back to the Old Airport.

The Spaghetti Dinner will be Saturday at 7pm (DST) at the Tuba City Boarding School Cafeteria, which you can get in on if you register prior to the race.

Total fee per race is $43 and the deadline to register for this event is Friday at 11:59pm.

For more information click here.