1st Annual Antelope Poker Run to Monument Valley
October 24
09:24 2019
The 1st Annual Antelope Poker Run to Monument Valley is happening this weekend!
The ride is from Antelope Point Marina to Monument Valley and back.
There are four stops along the way:
# 1 The Inscription House junction
# 2 Navajo National Monument
# 3 Kayenta
# 4 Monument Valley
At Antelope Point Marina:
On Friday morning there is a buffet breakfast at Antelope Marina ($6 per person)
On Friday evening there will be a buffet-style dinner ($15 per person)
The Poker Run: $20 per rider/$35 per couple
Best Hand: 5-days on a houseboat
2nd: $500
3rd: $200
Worst hand: $50
LIVE music benefiting Toys For Tots
Information: 928-645-5900 (Ext 5034)