The 1st Annual Antelope Poker Run to Monument Valley is happening this weekend!

The ride is from Antelope Point Marina to Monument Valley and back.

There are four stops along the way:

# 1 The Inscription House junction

# 2 Navajo National Monument

# 3 Kayenta

# 4 Monument Valley

At Antelope Point Marina:

On Friday morning there is a buffet breakfast at Antelope Marina ($6 per person)

On Friday evening there will be a buffet-style dinner ($15 per person)

The Poker Run: $20 per rider/$35 per couple

Best Hand: 5-days on a houseboat

2nd: $500

3rd: $200

Worst hand: $50

LIVE music benefiting Toys For Tots

Information: 928-645-5900 (Ext 5034)